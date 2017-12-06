Everton interested in Arsenal forward

Everton have reportedly made an initial approach to sign out-of-favour Arsenal forward Theo Walcott in the New Year. The England international has been heavily linked with an exit from the Emirates with Arsene Wenger looking to raise transfer funds for future purchases.

Both West Ham United and Southampton were recently credited with an interest in the Gunners attacker, but according to The Mail, the Toffees have jumped ahead in the pursuit of the former Saints graduate.



Newly-appointed Toffees manager Sam Allardyce had featured Walcott in his only game in charge of England, and he is seemingly keen on a reunion with Walcott to add more pace to the sluggish attack.



The 28-year-old has started six games in the Europa League and EFL Cup this term, but he has been restricted to just three substitute appearances in the English top-flight.



Walcott, who is currently on a £110,000 a week, has made nearly 400 appearances for Arsenal since arriving from Southampton as a 16-year-old in January 2006.

