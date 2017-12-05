Jose Mourinho wants Arsenal attacker at Old Trafford in January

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is prepared to step up the club's interest in Mesut Ozil ahead of the winter transfer window. The Germany international has just seven months left on his Arsenal contract, and talks over an extension have reached a halt.

According to Don Balon, the Red Devils are prepared to make an offer of £17m-22m as they look to tempt the Gunners into the sale of their main playmaker in the New Year.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger currently faces a precarious position over the contracts of both Alexis Sanchez and Ozil, and Don Balon suggests that the latter is not entirely content with his stay at the north London club.



Wenger has personally stated that the pair will respect the remainder of their respective contracts, but he did admit that the duo could be sold if something unbelievable happens during the January transfer window.



Ozil is expected to play no part for Arsenal when they take on BATE Borisov in the final Europa League group stage game on Thursday night. The Gunners are already through to the last-32 of Europe's second competition.

