Liverpool plan to offer Daniel Sturridge in part exchange deal for La Liga midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly considering the prospect of offering Daniel Sturridge as a makeweight in a proposed move for Steven N'Zonzi in January.

Sturridge, 28, has seemingly fallen out-of-favour under Jurgen Klopp, and he has managed just five starts across all competitions this term.



As a result, the striker is said to be worried about his England national team spot with the World Cup coming up in just over six months' time.



According to Spanish outlet El Gol, the Andalusian side could offer a fresh challenge for Sturridge, should they agree to sell N'Zonzi in a part exchange deal for the Reds forward.



N'Zonzi has been forced to train alone from his Sevilla teammates ever since he questioned manager Eduardo Berizzo's decision to sub him midway through the 3-3 Champions League draw versus Liverpool last month.



The Frenchman only recently made his international debut with Les Bleus and he is likely to be desperate for regular gametime in the second half of the season.



N'Zonzi is also a transfer target for both Arsenal and Everton, and Sevilla could yet receive an offer which could trigger the £35m release clause in the enforcer's contract.

