Cesc Fabregas talks up his relationship with Antonio Conte

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has said that he has a 'fantastic relationship' with manager Antonio Conte after winning over him during the backend of last season.





The Spain international struggled to earn regular gametime during the initial phase of the 2016/17 campaign, and this led to talks of him pursuing a fresh challenge elsewhere.



However, the 30-year-old broke into the first-team fold in the tail-end of last season, and he has continued to cement a regular spot, starting in 13 of the Blues' Premier League games this term.



In a report covered by Standard Sport, the 30-year-old revealed his delight at turning things around at Stamford Bridge, and he is pleased to have proved the Italian wrong with his showing.



He said: "I would be lying if said I wasn't worried. I wasn't playing, not really part of his initial plans and at that point you can do two things.



"Every time I had an opportunity I gave my all, I delivered and from then on we started to create a relationship. Now I can say our relationship is fantastic."



Fabregas, who is likely to start against Atletico Madrid this evening, has contributed directly to six goals for the Blues across all competitions this term.



The World Cup winner is currently contracted to the Premier League champions until the summer of 2019, but he is said to be open to a potential extension.

