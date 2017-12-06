Jose Mourinho provides injury update on six players ahead of Manchester derby
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho provided an injury update on his injured players ahead of Sunday's derby showdown versus Manchester City.
The Red Devils topped their Champions League group last night after goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford sealed a 2-1 comeback win over CSKA Moscow, who had Alan Dragoev score prior to half-time.
In his post-match press conference, Mourinho appeared to mock Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger for faking an injury to Alexandre Lacazette, whilst revealing the truth over the fitness of his players.
Mourinho confirmed that Nemanja Matic would feature against the Citizens whilst the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marouane Fellaini and Phil Jones have a 'chance' of playing a part in the cross-town derby.
However, Eric Bailly, who has been out since the last international break, and skipper Michael Carrick are sidelined for the encounter, as per the Portuguese tactician.
"You want the truth. The truth is Eric Bailly no chance for the weekend, Phil Jones a chance, Fellaini a chance, Zlatan a big chance and Matic is injured but will play for sure. I'm telling the truth, he's injured but will play for sure. Carrick no chance," he is quoted as saying by The Manchester Evening News.
Manchester United are currently eight points behind Pep Guardiola's side, and they cannot afford to drop any more points if they are to stand a chance of competing for this season's Premier League crown.
Arsenal news
Manchester City plan to make significant bid for Arsenal forward in January
Everton interested in Arsenal forward