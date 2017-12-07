Manchester United plan raid for Juventus full-back

Manchester United have reportedly identified Juventus' Alex Sandro as a potential target to bolster their left-back position during the winter transfer window.

The Brazil international was the subject of multiple bids from Chelsea in the summer, but the Blues could not convince Juventus into a sale.



According to The Record, Jose Mourinho will step up his interest in Sandro in the New Year after being handed an £80m war-chest to spend on fresh recruits.



Ashley Young has, without doubt, cemented his spot on the left side of the defence, but there is not much competition behind him with the likes of Matteo Darmian, Daley Blind and Luke Shaw fairly inconsistent with their showing.



As per the source, Sandro remains determined to pursue a fresh challenge elsewhere next month, and his potential arrival to Old Trafford could allow United to cash in on both Darmian and Shaw.



Darmian has been restricted to just two league starts in the current campaign, while Shaw has yet to gain the confidence of the manager with his three appearances coming in the EFL Cup and Champions League.





