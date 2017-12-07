Arsenal favourites to sign Bundesliga midfielder on a free

Arsenal have apparently moved ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United in the pursuit of Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka .





The 22-year-old has been earmarked as Arsene Wenger's prime target to bolster the midfield ranks, and according to The Sun, the club are confident of finalise a pre-contract with the German in January.



Should the move go through, the north London side will have signed players from Schalke in consecutive seasons having previously recruited Sead Kolasinac from the Gelsenkirchen outfit last summer.



Gorezka has been in prime touch for Schalke this campaign, and he has already notched four goals across all competitions this term. The versatile midfielder has also made a huge impression with the German national side, having scored six goals in just 12 appearances in the calendar year.



Schalke have been recently tipped for the potential sale of Goretzka in the New Year, but they appear content running down his contract - similarly to the situations of Joel Matip and Kolasinac in recent seasons.

