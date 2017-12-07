Manchester City, Liverpool vying for Ligue 1 midfielder?

Premier League duo Manchester City and Liverpool are reportedly interested in pursuing a future move for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri .

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a potential switch to Barcelona earlier in the summer, but the deal fell through at the final hurdle after the Catalan giants pulled out of the agreement.



Seri has since been an integral part of the French side, who have endured a tough start to the campaign which sees them in the bottom half of the standings.



According to The Mail, the Citizens and Reds are keeping tabs on the player's developments with scouts from both clubs having watched the midfielder in action on several occasions this campaign.



Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring the performances of the Ivorian as they seek a long-term replacement for Thiago Motta, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the season.



Arsene Wenger's Arsenal had also been linked with a potential swoop for Seri last summer, but a move never materialised with the Frenchman content with his squad options.

