Philippe Coutinho refuses to rule out January exit

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has admitted that he is unsure where his commitment would lie beyond the January transfer window.

The Brazil international was heavily tipped to join Barcelona during the summer, but this urged him to hand in a transfer request in order to force through a move to Catalonia.



However, the Reds remain firm on their not-for-sale stance, and they turned down as many as three bids from the Spanish giants prior to the summer transfer deadline.



Coutinho has since been in scintillating form for the Reds, contributing seven assists and nine goals including a hat-trick in the 7-0 thumping of Spartak Moscow in the Champions League on Wednesday night.



Speaking to reporters after the game, Coutinho refused to fully commit himself to Jurgen Klopp's side despite enjoying one of the best spells of his professional career.



He said, via ESPN: "I am at Liverpool and I always do my best when I have the opportunity to play, respecting the jersey and the supporters. I do not know how the future is going to be. What will happen in January, we will know it in January. I do not know if there will be an offer."



Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has recently refused to talk on Coutinho, but speculation continues to surround the former Inter Milan, who could be the subject of another big-money bid from the La Liga leaders in January.

