Everton plot surprise bid for Bundesliga striker
Everton have reportedly emerged as shock contenders to pursue the services of Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabon international has been linked with a winter exit from the Westfalenstadion amid his recent disciplinary issues.
The 28-year-old has been a regular goalscorer for the Bundesliga outfit, having contributed 25 or more goals in each of the last three seasons. Likewise, he has started the current campaign in fine fashion with 19 goals in 20 appearances, but his future at BvB is hanging in the balance.
Aubameyang has attracted plenty of transfer interest with Chelsea and Arsenal among his long-time admirers while Liverpool have also been associated with Jurgen Klopp keen a reunion with the former Saint-Etienne man.
However, according to Bild, the Toffees have entered the pursuit of the experienced marksman with manager Sam Allardyce looking to pursue an efficient replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who left for Manchester United last summer.
Everton have made good progress of late to enter the top-half of the Premier League standings, but they have their work cut out this weekend when they visit an in-form Liverpool side in the Merseyside derby.
