Gareth Bale open to fresh challenge?

Wales international Gareth Bale is understood to have come to a mutual agreement with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez which could potentially see him leave the Bernabeu in the summer.

The three-time Champions League winner has been plagued by injuries over the past 18 months, and he has managed to appear in just eight of Real Madrid's 22 outings this term.



Both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have recently been credited with an interest with Bale, but the former are reluctant to pay more than £53m to pursue the attacker next summer.



According to Don Balon, Perez will sanction the sale of Bale at the end of the season, although he is reluctant to take a £30m hit on a player, who is capable of standing out on his day.



Bale is currently recovering from a recurrence of a calf problem which he sustained in a Copa Del Rey clash versus Fuenlabrada, and Zidane Zidane has not given a timeline for his potential comeback.

