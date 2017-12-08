Tottenham, Manchester United in running to sign Real Madrid star?

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly in the hunt to sign Luka Modric , who is assessing his future with Real Madrid.





The Croatia international joined Los Blancos from Spurs back in the summer of 2012, and he has since thrived in the Spanish capital, winning three Champions League crowns and two La Liga titles.



According to Diario Gol, the 32-year-old is fearful about his future at the Bernabeu, and he has informed Sergio Ramos of his desire to leave the club next summer.



United and former club Spurs are said to be monitoring developments, but Inter Milan are, for now, leading the race, having made contact with the player's representatives.



Despite the speculation, Modric has been able to command a regular role at the heart of the Real midfield, starting in 16 matches across all competitions.



His efforts have also been recognised in the run for the Ballon d'Or title where he eventually ended in fifth position. The Croatian is currently contracted to the La Liga holders until the summer of 2020.

