Napoli to sign Tottenham reject Vincent Janssen

Napoli are ready to make a move for Dutch striker Vincent Janssen during the January transfer window. The Tottenham man has struggled since his arrival in the Premier League and could be allowed to leave Spurs for a cut-price 8 million euros.





The impressive form of Harry Kane has left Janssen limited to playing time from the substitutes bench and now the former Vitesse Arnhem striker is to request a move to high flying Serie A club Napoli. According to numerous reports, the Italian club are huge fans of Janssen and believe that his lack of success at Tottenham is down to lack of playing time.



With two and a half years remaining on his contract at Spurs, Janssen is likely to want to leave now than later and with the promise of regular first-team football.



Janssen is currently playing on loan for Turkish club Fenerbahce and according to a report from Turkey, his temporary club have no intention of making a permanent move for the forward.

