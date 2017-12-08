Barcelona monitoring Alexis Sanchez?

Barcelona could be set for a surprise move for their former forward Alexis Sanchez in the January transfer window. According to reports from Spain, the Chilean international is amongst a shortlist of four players linked with a move to the Camp Nou during the upcoming transfer period.





Alexis Sanchez, who is free to talk to clubs from abroad on January 1st, has yet to have signed a new contract with the Gunners and it is understood that Arsenal have pulled their final offer off of the table.



The Chilean star, who has been out of form so far this campaign, is believed to be ready to quit Arsenal and was disappointed when a potential move to Man City fell through during August 2017.



Barcelona are looking to bring in a player after the injury to Ousmane Dembele could keep the French international out of action until March 2018.



Reports suggest that Barca are to make a bid of around 25 million euros during January for Sanchez, some way off of the 50 million euros that the Gunners would have received for Sanchez's signature during the summer.

