Manchester United goalkeeper eyeing winter exit

Manchester United's back-up goalkeeper Sergio Romero is reportedly considering his future at Old Trafford ahead of the January transfer window.

The Argentina international had been a regular for United in the Cup and European games last term as he made 18 appearances across all competitions.



However, his playing time has vastly reduced this season with David de Gea preferred by Jose Mourinho for the early part of the Champions League campaign.



According to The Mail, Romero is concerned that his reduced gametime could hamper his chances of claiming the number one role with Argentina at next summer's World Cup.



Romero is hugely admired by his fellow teammates as well as Jose Mourinho, but the manager could be tempted to cash in on his services due to the emergence of Joel Pereira, who recently inked a long-term deal.



Inter Milan had expressed an interest in his services during the summer transfer window, but Romero dismissed the speculation back then citing that he is content to play second fiddle to De Gea

