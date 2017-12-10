Antonio Conte to allow striker exit in January

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will sanction the loan exit of Michy Batshuayi in January with a view to recruiting a new striker to the club's ranks.

The Belgium international joined the west London giant from Marseille in the summer of 2016, and he has since managed just three starts in the Premier League.



Batshuayi was expected to compete for a regular starting role upon Diego Costa's exit, but he has seemingly fallen out-of-favour under Antonio Conte, who has trusted summer recruit Alvaro Morata with the centre-forward role.



According to The Sun, Conte is prepared to allow Batshuayi secure a temporary move elsewhere, and this could, in turn, intensify the club's pursuit of a new marksman.



Batshuayi has scored match-defining goals against Atletico Madrid and Watford respectively this term, but he has unfortunately not won over Conte, who is reluctant to offer him regular gametime.



The Belgian was only an unused substitute during Saturday's early kick-off at West Ham United where the Blues succumbed to their fourth loss of the Premier League campaign.

