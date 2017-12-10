Jose Mourinho could get his hands on Ivan Perisic this winter

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho could revive the club's interest in Ivan Perisic when the transfer window reopens in three weeks' time.

The Croatia international was the prime attacking target for Mourinho during the summer, but the Nerazzurri were reluctant to lower their £45m valuation for the attacker.



Perisic has since signed a fresh five-year contract lasting until the summer of 2022, but The Sun suggests that United could lodge a fresh approach for the 28-year-old in January.



It is added that the Nerazzurri only committed their winger to a new deal to maintain his transfer value, and United could get their hands on Perisic for the same £45m price tag this winter.



Perisic has formed an impressive partnership with Mauro Icardi at Inter Milan, and he has contributed seven goals and six assists in 16 appearances in the Italian top-flight.



Manchester United host Manchester City in tonight's derby showdown in the Premier League, and they require a positive result in order to maintain or close the eight-point gap to Pep Guardiola's side.





