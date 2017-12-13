Chelsea join race to sign AS Monaco attacker

Premier League holders Chelsea have reportedly joined the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in the pursuit of AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar .





The France international was the subject of a deadline day approach from the Gunners last summer, but he opted to stay put with the Principality outfit.



Since then, both Arsenal and fellow admirers Liverpool have been associated with his services with Monaco seemingly open to the winter sale of their forward.



According to L'Equipe, the Blues are mulling over a potential bid for the French attacker, who could cost a club-record fee of around £80m in the New Year.



Antonio Conte has the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro, Willian and the young Charly Musonda at his disposal but the Italian is still aiming to bolster his squad further with the club already 11 points adrift of the league leaders Manchester City.



Despite the mass exodus over the summer, Lemar decided to stick with the French champions, although his performances have been average with just one goal and three assists in 14 Ligue 1 matches. His current Monaco contract lasts until the summer of 2020.

