Fenerbahce join hunt for out-of-favour Manchester United defender

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have reportedly joined the hunt to pursue the services of Manchester United defender Daley Blind . The Netherlands international has managed just three Premier League starts for United this term - the last of which came in August.

Blind currently has just over six months left on his contract, and his situation has caught the eye of the likes of Inter Milan and Barcelona in recent weeks.



However, according to Fotomac, Fener appear set to offer strong competition as they seek to strengthen their backline for a title challenge in the second half of the season.



The Turkish Super Lig has been tightly contested this term with the top-six clubs separated by just three points, and the winter spending could enhance Fener's prospects as they lie one point behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.



Blind, who has a 12-month extension clause on his United contract, is currently behind the likes of Ashley Young and Luke Shaw for a role on the left side of the backline.



He also faces competition in the central defence where the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Victor Lindelof have been preferred ahead of him by Mourinho.





