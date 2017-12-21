Manchester City make January decision on Alexis Sanchez

Manchester City may not move for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez until next summer with Pep Guardiola not wanting to disrupt the balance of his squad.

The Chile international was on the cusp of sealing a £55m move to City in August, but the deal was stalled due to the Gunners' inability to find a replacement prior to the transfer deadline.



According to Sky Sports News, Paris Saint-Germain are also on the hunt for the 29-year-old attacker, but the Citizens are confident of getting a Bosman deal over the line during the off-season.



City have been hampered in the central defensive department with injuries to both John Stones and Vincent Kompany, and their main priority remains on bolstering their backline this winter.



Nicolas Otamendi and Eliaquim Mangala are currently the only fit senior centre-backs at the Etihad Stadium, but Guardiola has utilised the services of Fernandinho on occasions.



Manchester City are currently cruising towards their third Premier League title having bridged an 11-point gap between themselves and second-placed Manchester United.

