Antonio Conte talks up January transfer plans

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has suggested that he would like to bolster his squad further, but not all the speculation linking with players are true.

The Premier League holders missed out on the likes of Fernando Llorente and Ross Barkley during the dying stages of the summer transfer window, and they have since been linked with various names.



Speaking in the lead-up to the Everton game, Conte acknowledged that he is interested in strengthening his side next month, but he can not justify that every transfer rumour is true.



"A difficult period is starting for every player and coach. There are a lot of rumours in this period. Some are true, while some are wrong," he is quoted as saying by Evening Standard.



"We must be ready to face this situation. I think the best way for me is don't read and only to chat with the club. Then we'd like to try and improve the squad if this is possible."



Chelsea have lost just a solitary game since the last international break, but they still find themselves 14 points behind leaders Manchester City, who have remained unbeaten in the first 18 games of the season.



Conte's side take on an in-form Everton side in the Premier League this weekend, and they could potentially have a tricky test at Goodison Park with the Toffees having become solid at the back under Sam Allardyce.

