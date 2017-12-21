Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger reveals winter transfer plans

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said that he may not make significant changes to his squad when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.

Both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have just over six months left on their existing deals, but Wenger has stressed that there may not be frantic activity in the New Year as '90 percent' of his squad will remain the same.



"You do not imagine that we will change 10 players in January," Wenger told beIN Sports. "It's 90 percent that it's the same squad. If we can find some additions to strengthen our squad we will do it, but we have a big squad."



Arsenal had failed with a £90m move for Monaco's Thomas Lemar prior to the summer transfer deadline, but they are yet to make a renewed approach for the France international.



Aside from this, Sevilla's Steven N'Zonzi has been linked with a north London switch, although the midfielder has himself dismissed the link citing that he visited the English capital for personal reasons.



Arsene Wenger's side will look to retain the fourth spot in the Premier League when they host Liverpool in Friday's league outing at the Emirates Stadium.

