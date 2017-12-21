Arsenal interested in Juventus defender?

Arsenal are reportedly considering a winter move for Juventus centre-back Daniele Rugani . The Italy international has started in just 10 of the Bianconeri's league games this term.





According to Italian outlet Il Posticipo, the Gunners have earmarked Rugani as a potential target to reinforce the backline, which has conceded the joint-most goals with Liverpool in the top-seven this term.



However, the Gunners could face competition from Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, who are looking into a potential replacement for Eric Bailly, who is sidelined with a long-term ankle injury.



Rugani, who is currently valued at £35m, joined the Bianconeri during the summer of 2012, but he had to wait until 2015 to make his official debut.



The former Empoli man has since made 54 appearances across all competitions, but he has been in and out of the starting lineup under Max Allegri, who has preferred experienced faces in his backline.



Arsenal play host to Liverpool in Friday night's encounter in the Premier League, and a victory will see them jump above the Reds into the final Champions League spot.

