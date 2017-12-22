Everton quoted price for Sunderland centre-back

Everton could reportedly get their hands on long-term target Lamine Kone for a £10m fee from Championship club Sunderland.

The Ivory Coast has been strongly linked with the Ivorian over the past two summer transfer windows, but they have failed to finalise a deal with the Wearside outfit on each occasion.



However, they could be third time lucky in the New Year with the Black Cats prepared to accept a sum of around £10m to part ways with the defender, The Mirror reports.



Kone had been influential towards the Black Cats' top-flight survival under Allardyce during the 2015/16 season, and they could be reunited at Merseyside next month with Sunderland looking to lower their wage bill.



The 28-year-old has not featured for Chris Coleman's side since October with an injury, and the Black Cats are aiming to cut their losses as they face the prospect of playing League One football next term.



Kone has managed 45 league appearances for Sunderland since his switch from Lorient in January 2016. He has three-and-a-half years left on his existing deal with the Black Cats.

