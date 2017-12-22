Manchester United midfielder linked with Serie A switch

Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has emerged as a potential loan target for Inter Milan ahead of the winter transfer window.

The Armenia international started the season in impressive touch as he notched five assists in the opening three games of the Premier League campaign.



However, his form has since been on a downslide, and he has not made a single start for the Red Devils since the 1-0 league defeat to Chelsea prior to the November international break.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are keen to take advantage of the player's uncertain situation as they seek to compete for the Scudetto in the second half of the season.



Luciano Spalletti's side are trailing leaders Napoli by just two points approaching the midway mark of the campaign, but their spending is likely to be restricted as they need to meet the Financial Fair Play requirements.



Meanwhile, Manchester United are said to demand at least £35m for a permanent transfer, as per The Sun, and Borussia Dortmund have been highlighted as potential contenders to re-sign their former playmaker.





