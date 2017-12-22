Chelsea prepared to make Thibaut Courtois the highest-paid goalkeeper

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to make Thibaut Courtois the highest-paid goalkeeper in world football. The Belgium international is currently contracted to the Premier League champions until the summer of 2019.

According to The Telegraph, the Blues are keen to extend Courtois' stay for the long-term, and they are ready to double his current wages of £100,000-a-week.



The move would put the Belgian above Manchester United's David de Gea as the world's best-paid shot-stopper, and potentially ward off interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.



Courtois has previous indicated that he would like to resolve his future during the off-season whilst insisting that he has no reason to decline a fresh contract with the west London club.



The 25-year-old joined Blues from Belgium side Genk in 2011, but had to wait until the summer of 2014 for his Premier League debut. Since then, the former Atletico loanee has racked 133 appearances in all competitions.



He is expected to start his 19th league game of the campaign when Chelsea travel to Merseyside to take Everton on Saturday. The Blues are presently 14 points behind leaders Manchester City in the table.

