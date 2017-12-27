Nice prepared to sell Premier League target on cut-price deal

French club Nice have reportedly lowered their valuation for Jean Michel Seri who is deemed a transfer target for Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast international came close to leaving the Ligue 1 outfit in the summer, but his proposed move to Barcelona fell through at the final hurdle.



Since then, Seri's future has been a topic of question with Nice struggling to find their feet in their domestic league, where they are 23 points behind Paris Saint-Germain at the halfway stage.



According to Buzz Sport, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea are monitoring the progress of the midfield enforcer, who could be available for a knockdown price next month.



Nice had valued Seri at £30m in the summer, but they have now lowered their asking price to £20m with the 26-year-old set to enter the final year of his contract next season.



Seri has contributed one goal and three assists in 14 Ligue 1 games this term.





