Antonio Conte reacts to Arturo Vidal speculation

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has hinted that he would be interested in pursuing a January move for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal .

The Chile international worked under Conte during their time at Juventus between 2011 and 2014, where the Bianconeri won three successive Serie A titles.



A recent report from La Cuarta suggested that Conte would consider a reunion with the 30-year-old midfielder next month, and the Blues boss has now said that he always wants to work with the Chilean.



"I must be honest, it's not right to talk about a player of another team. Especially if you try to link this player with us," he told reporters after his side's 2-0 win over Brighton, via Goal.com. "Arturo is a fantastic player...I have a great respect for Arturo, and we spent many years in Juventus together. I'd always want him with me."



Vidal has featured in just 11 of Bayern's Bundesliga games this campaign, scoring five goals in the process. His current deal is due to expire at the end of the 2018/19 season, and there is a realistic chance the club could cash in on his services in January or in the summer with no progress in contract talks.

