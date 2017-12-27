Chelsea plan to hijack Manchester United move for Real Madrid ace

Chelsea could reportedly look to beat Manchester United to the services of Gareth Bale in the summer. The Wales international is widely expected to leave Real Madrid next season owing to his regular injury concerns.

Bale, 28, has been regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford owing to the club's prior interest in his signature, but according to Sport, they are set to face competition from the Blues.



Los Blancos are currently said to value Bale at around £80m, but the English champions are prepared to test their resolve with a 'good fee' which would match the Red Devils' offer.



Antonio Conte has been at odds with the Blues' board after failing to land his preferred targets last summer, and the club are likely to fulfil his requirements prior to the start of the 2018/19 season.



Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League standings with 42 points, 13 adrift of leaders Manchester City, who have a game in hand versus Newcastle United, which is scheduled tonight.





