Yaya Toure to make international comeback?

Yaya Toure could potentially come out of international retirement to represent the Ivory Coast next year, his representative Dimitri Seluk has revealed.

The 34-year-old has been sparingly used by Pep Guardiola this campaign with Fernandinho, Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan picked ahead of him in the central midfield positions.



With the sparse gametime, Toure is eyeing a return to international football after a two-year absence, and could feature in the African Cup of Nations next month.



"We must see [if he can play in January for Ivory Coast]," Seluk told Sky Sports News. "Maybe from March he will play. There have been many changes [in the squad]".



Ivory Coast, who failed to qualify for next summer's World Cup finals, will take on the likes of Namibia, Zambia and Uganda in the competition ahead whilst they have an international friendly against Rwanda in March.



The West African nation have endured a poor spell after the retirement of several high-profile names including Didier Drogba, and they were ousted in the group phase during the 2017 African Cup of Nations.

