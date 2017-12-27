Liverpool to sign Virgil van Dijk on a club-record deal

Liverpool have reportedly agreed on a club-record fee with Southampton to secure the services of centre-back Virgil van Dijk .





The Dutchman becomes the world's most-expensive defender with the club having finalised a £75m fee for his signature.



The Reds had initially expressed their interest in the summer, but they could not sort out a deal with Southampton after the Saints lodged a formal complaint against them over an illegal approach.



Despite this, Jurgen Klopp's side maintained their interest in the Dutchman, and they have now pursued him from the South Coast outfit for £75m, thereby warding off interest from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.



"Liverpool Football Club can confirm they have reached an agreement with Southampton for the transfer of Virgil van Dijk," a statement read on the Reds' official website.



The former Celtic man will be assigned the number four shirt upon his arrival, and he is expected to command a regular role at the heart of the Reds backline, which has looked vulnerable on the road this term.













