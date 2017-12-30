Theo Walcott not keen on permanent Arsenal exit

England international Theo Walcott has expressed his desire to leave Arsenal in January, but not on a permanent deal. The 28-year-old has fallen out-of-favour with the Gunners this term, and has accumulated less than 50 minutes of top-flight football.

According to Football.London, Walcott is keen to depart the north London club in the New Year, but he would rather prefer a temporary move, which could rekindle his World Cup prospects.



Everton, West Ham United and Southampton have all been credited with an interest in the experienced campaigner, but a loan move looks the best option owing to his hefty wages of £110,000-a-week.



The Gunners currently value at around £20m, and it is suggested that Walcott is keen to ply his trade for a top-six club, if he does decide to leave the Emirates for good in the summer.



Walcott is likely to make the substitutes' bench when the north London side face-off against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League's final fixture of 2017.

