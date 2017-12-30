Chelsea plot move for Porto defender

Premier League holders Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close watch on Porto left-back Alex Telles ahead of a potential move for his services next month. The Brazilian-born defender has been with the Primeira Liga outfit since 2015, contributing two goals in 60 appearances across all competitions.





According to A Bola, Antonio Conte could make an approach to sign the 25-year-old in the New Year as he aims to pursue an efficient back-up to Marcos Alonso.



Alonso has cemented his spot in the left wing-back spot, but there has been little competition behind him with Kenedy only featuring in the League Cup this campaign.



Kenedy has already been linked with a proposed loan move to Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow, and the Blues could tempt Porto into a sale at the right price.



Nevertheless, the full-back will be ineligible to play in the Champions League, having already participated for Porto in the group stage of the elite competition.



Chelsea host Stoke City in the Premier League this afternoon.

