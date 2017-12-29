Serie A giants tracking Manchester United attacker

Inter Milan are reportedly monitoring the situation of Henrikh Mkhitaryan ahead of a potential approach for his services in the upcoming transfer window.

The Armenia international has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, and he has failed to make the matchday squad on several occasions since the last international break.



According to Sky Italia, the Nerazzurri are keeping a close watch on the versatile attacker, who has been identified as one of the prime options to bolster their frontline.



Barcelona's Gerard Deulofeu and Paris Saint-Germain's Javier Pastore are also on the Nerazzurri radar, but Mkhitaryan appears their first-choice, provided he is available at the right price tag.



The Red Devils are said to value Mkhitaryan in excess of £35m, and this could potentially put Inter off from making an offer, given they are currently tight with regards to the Financial Fair Play requirements.



Mkhitaryan was a half-time substitute for Manchester United on Boxing Day where they secured a 2-2 comeback draw versus Burnley in the Premier League.

