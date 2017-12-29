Watford boss expects quiet transfer window

Watford boss Marco Silva has ruled out any players leaving the club in the January transfer window, despite several names having been linked with an exit. The Hornets have been in rich form this season and impressive performances have caught the eye of numerous top clubs.





However, Marco Silva insists that no players will be leaving Vicerage Road:



"Our board has already given a statement that no-one will leave the club in the January market.



"What we need to do is improve our squad, not for people to leave.



"We're working to improve some positions because at the moment we have a lot of injured players.



"We need to try to do things in a different way than we did in the last (summer transfer) market to improve the squad, but nobody will leave the club, this is the feedback I have from our board."



Watford players Tom Cleverley and Abdoulaye Doucoure have been linked with moves abroad in January.

