Thibaut Courtois set for Atletico Madrid return?

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is rumoured to be on the cusp of a shock return to Spain amidst rumours that his family will not move to England. Atletico Madrid are believed to be set to offer a 25 million euro package for their former shot stopper.





It is understood that Chelsea are weighing up a surprise move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as a replacement for Courtois. The Belgian international arrived at Stamford Bridge from Atletico Madrid three years ago and has helped guide the Blues to Premier League title success, however Courtois' family have indicated that they would like to remain in Spain.



The Belgium international has two and a half years left on his contract and is said to be disappointed that he may have to leave London to return to Madrid.



Jan Oblak had been brought in as a replacement for Courtois at Atletico and could now be offered as part of a surprise swap deal for the Chelsea keeper.

