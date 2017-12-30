Liverpool boss hints at Mohamed Salah injury concern

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah could find himself out of contention for the Burnley game on New Year's Day after he picked up an injury during the 2-1 win over Leicester City.

The Egypt international has made a remarkable return to the English top-flight, and he is currently the second highest goal-getter in the division with 17 goals in 21 matches.



Salah scored both goals during the Reds' recent comeback victory over the Foxes, but Klopp is seemingly worried about his attacker after he was withdrawn in the 83rd minute carrying an injury.



"I don't know exactly [what the problem is]. He was limping and that's never a good sign. We will have to see what the problem is and what he can do for the next game," Klopp is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.



With a brace on Saturday, the 25-year-old became the first Liverpool player since Roger Hunt in 1961 to score 23 goals before the turn of the year.

