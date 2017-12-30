Jose Mourinho provides worrying injury update on Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho has confirmed Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be sidelined for at least a month after he suffered a recurrence of his knee injury, which threatened to end his career last term.

The Sweden international made his comeback from the gruelling injury in November, and he netted his maiden goal of the season via a brilliant free-kick in the 2-1 League Cup defeat to Bristol City.



Ibrahimovic has been sparingly used by Mourinho since then, and the Portuguese tactician has now confirmed that the 36-year-old could face a considerable time on the sidelines.



"Zlatan is out for a month, the same knee. (It's) an incredible problem," he told BBC Sport. A 37-year-old man, a lion like he says, a real lion, but it's not easy. Now he had a little recurrence and one month out."



United are also likely to be without the services of Romelu Lukaku against Everton on New Year's Day after he was stretchered off for a head collision during the goalless draw versus Southampton.

