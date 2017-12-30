Philippe Coutinho house-hunting in Barcelona?

Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho has reportedly begun searching for a new home in Catalonia as he aims to pursue his dream move to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants failed with as many as three bids for the Brazilian footballer in the summer, but they are expected to renew their interest in either January or at the end of the season.



Liverpool have so far maintained their not-for-sale stance on the 25-year-old, but according to Mundo Deportivo, the midfielder has signalled his representative to go house-hunting in Barcelona.



Coutinho is currently contracted to Liverpool until the summer of 2022, but speculation over his future does not seem to cease with Manchester United recently emerging as surprise contenders.



The former Inter Milan man started the season recuperating from back problem, but he has since notched 12 goals and eight assists in just 18 appearances for Liverpool this term.



Jurgen Klopp's side are currently fourth in the Premier League standings following their 2-1 comeback win over Leicester City, where Mohamed Salah bagged another match-winning brace.

