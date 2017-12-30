Alvaro Morata talks up his relationship with Diego Costa

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has spoken positively about his relationship with Diego Costa despite his compatriot having opted to join Atletico Madrid.

Morata, 25, came in as a direct replacement for Costa in the summer, and this enable the latter secure a return to Madrid in a transfer which will go through in a few days' time.



Speaking to Sky Sports News, Morata admitted that it has been a big responsibility to replace Costa in the Blues ranks, and he is thankful to his countrymate for shaping up his international career.



"He is a very good player and a good man too. I'm Diego's friend and when I came here I knew that is was a big responsibility to replace him, but I've tried to do well," he said. "Always when we are together in the Spanish team, we talk about football and life. We talk about everything and I always say thanks to Diego."



Morata has netted 12 goals across all competitions this term, and he has already become a solid buy for the Blues, who have jumped to second in the Premier League standings.



The former Real Madrid man is likely to lead the line for the Premier League holders when they make the visit to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Wednesday night.

