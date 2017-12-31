West Ham chasing Alfie Mawson

West Ham are interested in a deal to sign Swansea City defender Alfie Mawson in the January transfer window. The England under-21 international has impressed since forcing his way into the Swans' first team.





According to multiple reports on New Years Day, Mawson has been lined up by West Ham as a long-term replacement for Winston Reid, who could be leaving the Hammers in the January transfer window. Winston Reid has been tipped for a surprise move to Arsenal.



Mawson has impressed since making a move to Swansea City from Barnsley and has been tipped with full international recognition and even an appearance in England's World Cup squad next year.



It is understood that the Hammers are to pay £18 million to sign Mawson and that the Hammers could even offer former player Andre Ayew as part of a package deal to lure the defender to the Olympic Stadium.



Mawson has three and a half years remaining on his contract at the Liberty Stadium.

