Chelsea defender on Barcelona transfer shortlist?

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly earmarked Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen as a potential target to reinforce their central defensive ranks in the future.

The 21-year-old made his Premier League debut for the Blues earlier this campaign following a two-year loan spell with German side Borussia Monchengladbach.



Since then, the Dane has established himself as a regular at the heart of the defence, and manager Antonio Conte has praised him on numerous occasions for his excellent development through the loan system.



Chelsea are currently planning talks over a fresh contract with Christensen, but according to The Mirror, their prospects could be hampered by the impending interest from Catalonia.



Barcelona have kept a close eye on Christensen since his days in Germany, and the Blues are facing a race against time to reward an improved contract beyond 2020.



Chelsea have jumped to second in the Premier League standings following a 5-0 rout of Stoke City at Stamford Bridge yesterday. They still trail leaders Manchester City by 13 points.

