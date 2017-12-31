Leon Goretzka has picked his future club

Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka has reportedly snubbed advances from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal in order to pursue a move to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

The Germany international has been one of Bundesliga's most-sought after players ever since he declined to sign a new deal with Schalke in the summer.



Both Liverpool and Arsenal were alleged to have recently agreed on terms with the box-to-box midfielder, but according to Marca, Bayern have won the pursuit of his services.



The Bavarian giants are already said to have a verbal agreement in place with the 22-year-old midfielder, and the move is likely to be made official on a free transfer in June.



Goretzka, who has already been capped 12 times for Germany, is likely to have his medical procedure delayed as he recovers from a recurrence of a leg problem.



He will become the third high-profile player to leave the Veltins-Arena on a Bosman following the exits of Joel Matip and Sead Kolasinac to Liverpool and Arsenal respectively in the last two summer transfer windows.

