Everton on course to make first winter signing

Premier League side Everton remain confident of pursuing the services of Cenk Tosun from Turkish champions Besiktas.





The 26-year-old was expected to join the Toffees at the start of the winter transfer window after both sides were said to have agreed on a £25m for his signature.



However, the Toffees appeared to have stalled on the deal yesterday after the Istanbul giants allegedly demanded an additional £2m at the final hurdle to push through the move.



According to The Guardian, Sam Allardyce's side remain interested in the marksman, and representatives from the club will meet Besiktas president Fikret Orman in London to revive the agreement.



Tosun has reportedly made his mind up to join the Toffees this month, and The Guardian cites that the Turkey international expects to sign a four-and-a-half year deal with the Merseyside club.



The former Eintracht Frankfurt graduate has been Besiktas' top goalgetter this campaign with eight goals in 16 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig.

