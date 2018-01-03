Liverpool linked with move for Iceland international striker

Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Iceland striker Alfred Finnbogason . The FC Augsburg striker has been in sensational form for the Bundesliga club since making a move to Germany from Real Sociedad in 2016.

An impressive 11 goals in 14 games for the La Liga side this season has caught the eye of some of Europe's top clubs and with Liverpool believed to be set to sell midfielder Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona for 120 million euros, Jurgen Klopp's side will have money to spend on new acquisitions in the January transfer window.



Finnbogason has also previously played for Olympiakos, Heerenveen, as well as Sociedad prior to Augsburg and the player has informed his agent that he would like to next make a move to the Premier League.



The 28-year-old striker is has been one of Europe's most consistent strikers throughout his career and should a deal be completed that would bring the player to Anfield, Finnbogason is likely to play second fiddle to Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's attack. Augsburg are ready to sell the striker for a fee of around 21 million euros.

