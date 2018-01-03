Manchester United set sights on three signings for the January transfer window

Manchester United will reportedly seek to pursue three players in the current transfer window. The Red Devils accumulated just six points from a possible 12 during the festive period, and this sees them 15 points off table-toppers Manchester City.

According to The Mail, United have set their sights on pursuing a new right-back, left-back, and an attacking midfielder to boost their chances of finishing in the top-two of the Premier League.



Ashley Young has done a credible job filling in the full-back positions, but Mourinho is keen on bringing in quality back-up options to act as cover for the likes of Antonio Valencia and Luke Shaw.



Any move could, however, have a direct impact on the futures of Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian, although the latter is likely to remain at Old Trafford for the season, as per his representative.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan is one of the club's attackers linked with a potential exit this month, and the Armenia could be replaced by Arsenal's Mesut Ozil, though it looks a tough ask to convince the Gunners into a sale.



As things stand, Ozil is likely to become a free-agent at the end of the campaign, and Mourinho could reunite with the Germany international in the summer with the assurance of a bumper wage package.

