Real Madrid offer choice of three players to sign Harry Kane

Real Madrid could be prepared to offer three players in exchange for Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane at the end of the season.

The England international has been in splendid form for Spurs, and he most recently set a new Premier League record by netting 39 goals in a calendar year.



His performances have, as a result, captured the attention from the European champions, who are planning to place a transfer proposal in the summer.



According to Diario Gol, Los Blancos are aware that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy won't entertain a cash agreement for Kane, and they will offer one of Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale or Mateo Kovacic as a makeweight in a proposed move.



The report goes on to suggest that the north London club could opt to sign the trio in a straight-swap deal for the England international, who is on course to claim his third straight Golden Boot accolade.



Kane's current contract lasts until the summer of 2022, but there isn't a release clause inserted which would have put off interest from the European champions.

