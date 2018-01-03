Rodrigo De Paul wanted by Arsenal as Sanchez replacement?

Arsenal have been linked with a surprise move for Argentinian youth international Rodrigo De Paul. The 23-year-old winger plays for Italian Serie A club Udinese and is valued at around 18 million euros and is wanted by the Gunners as a potential replacement for the seemingly outbound Alexis Sanchez .





De Paul has been a regular member of Udinese's first team since his arrival at the club during the 2016-17 season having arrived in Udine for a reported 6 million euro transfer fee. Prior to his Italy move, De Paul played for Racing and Spanish club Valencia.



De Paul has yet to have played for Argentina's full national team but a move to Arsenal could give him the opportunity to play at the highest level in England and with it a call up for his country.



The Udinese player is comfortable playing on either flank or in attack and his current club have been planning to keep the forward but the interest of Arsenal is almost certain to mean he will be set for a transfer elsewhere.



Arsenal are competing with Spanish club Atletico Madrid and French side Monaco for the player's signature.

