Pasquale Schiattarella set for West Ham move?

West Ham have been linked with a move for SPAL midfielder Pasquale Schiattarella in the January transfer window. The versatile midfielder could be David Moyes ' first major signing since taking charge at the Hammers.





Pasquale Schiattarella is a veteran of the Italian leagues, having played for Ancona, Livorno, Spezia and Latina prior to his SPAL transfer but it is this season where his performances have caught the eye.



The 5 foot 10 midfielder is wanted by the Hammers for his creative ability and West Ham are ready to pay up to 7 million euros to sign the Italian.



Reports from Italy suggest that Atalanta, Brescia, and Sampdoria are all in the race to sign Schiattarella but a move to the Premier League is sure to be the player's first option at this stage of his career.



The 30-year-old has two years remaining on his SPAL contract and is set to double his salary should he make a move to the Premier League.

