Chelsea to sign Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley looks set to finally leave Everton today as he prepares to have a medical with Chelsea, ahead of a £15 million move to the London club. The England international was wanted by Chelsea back in the summer but turned down the opportunity to join Antonio Conte 's side.





24-year-old Barkley has made it clear for some time now that he wants to leave Goodison Park, something which manager Sam Allardyce admits the club have been resigned to for a while.



Having declined Everton's offer of a new contract, Barkley was set to become a free agent in the summer, leaving The Toffees with one last chance to cash in on the attacking midfielder who has progressed through their academy system.



Barkley has made 150 appearances for Everton, scoring 21 times, although he has failed to make a single appearance this season due to a hamstring injury which required surgery in the summer.



Tottenham Hotspur have also been heavily linked with Ross Barkley over the last few transfer windows, leading Chelsea to move fast to seal this deal early on to prevent being beaten to another signing by Spurs, which was the case with Fernando Llorente at the beginning of the season.



Chelsea currently sit third in the Premier League, just a point behind Manchester United. It will take a huge swing in results to see them retain their title with Manchester City racing ahead, but Conte's side will be hoping for a strong remainder of the season, with numerous pieces of silverware still to play for.

